North Clarion Places Third in VEX Robotics Tournament

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Robotics placed third in the VEX Robotics Tournament that was held on Saturday, March 20.

North Clarion High School hosted the remote skills tournament in which five of the North Clarion VEX Robotics teams competed against teams from all over the world, including other teams from Pennsylvania, as well as teams from Minnesota and Taiwan.

Each team was responsible for designing, building, and programming their own robot for both autonomous and driver skills challenges.

The two teams from Taiwan were competing in the middle of the night due to the time difference, but despite that obstacle, they earned first and second place. North Clarion teams finished 3rd, 7th, 8th, 11th, and 12th places out of 16 teams.

The third-place team, made up of Andy Castner, Owen Kerle, and Kolten Bradley, did not finish far behind the second-place team from Taiwan, and their total score puts them ranked first in Western Pennsylvania.

All of the North Clarion teams had a good first competition and many are looking forward to another remote skills tournament hosted by DuBois on Tuesday, March 30, and then the Western State Championship on April 10.

