Over 100 Counts of Animal Cruelty & Neglect Filed Against Newbie Woman After 22 Dead Animals Found in Madison Township Residence

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Over 100 counts of animal cruelty and neglect have been filed against a New Bethlehem woman after 22 dead animals were discovered at a Madison Township residence.

Court documents indicate Armstrong County Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Keri Beth Wolfe on Monday, March 22.

According to a criminal complaint, Armstrong County Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell served a search warrant at a residence on Bingham Road in Madison Township, Armstrong County, shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22. The search warrant was in regards to a complaint from an organization for animal rescue for the alleged neglect of animals at the residence owned by Kari Beth Wolfe.

At the scene, Pa. state troopers assisted Officer O’Donnell and another humane officer in searching the perimeter.

Six deceased birds were then located in cages at the back of the house. No water or food was found in the pens which reportedly contained large amounts of feces, according to the complaint.

A veterinarian and an assistant from Frankie’s Friends arrived at the scene to assist.

Upon entering the home, authorities discovered seven deceased dogs, six deceased rabbits, and three deceased felines.

Two of the deceased dogs were found in one crate, and the skeletal remains of another dog – which appeared to have been eaten by other animals in the house – was found in a hallway. One dog was found deceased on a chair, and two cats were found deceased in the basement lying together with mold growing on the bodies. Three deceased rabbits were found in a tote on the kitchen counter, and one deceased kitten was found decomposing in the hallway on top of a black box.

According to the complaint, overflowing litter boxes were found throughout the structure, and there was also a large amount of trash and feces found throughout the house, which smelled strongly of decay.

The extreme amount of trash inside the structure made mobility difficult for the officers during the search, the complaint indicates.

The complaint also notes that some of the animals appeared to be recently deceased while others had been dead for quite some time.

According to the complaint, the officers observed no food or water available for any of the animals, although there was unopened wet dog food located in the kitchen.

Numerous cats and two dogs were transported to rescue.

Wolfe was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3 (22 counts)

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2 (22 counts)

– Neglect of Animals – Sustenance/Water, Misdemeanor 3 (22 counts)

– Neglect of Animals – Shelter/Protection, Misdemeanor 3 (22 counts)

– Neglect of Animals – Vet Care, Misdemeanor 3 (22 counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on March 30, with Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland presiding.

