Raymond Kingsley Wood, 93, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Kane, died March 5, 2021, peacefully at home.

He was born September 10, 1927, a son of the later John Kingsley and Louise Fuller Wood.

On January 14, 1948, he married Beverly Mae Ceder, who preceded him in death.

Raymond was born in Kane but resided most of his life in South Florida, from 1952 – 2021. He began his military service between his junior and senior year as a Merchant Seaman on the Great Lakes. He joined the United States Navy and was active during WWII and Korea. He served on the USS Seminole, USSLSM-401 and the USS Porter.He received the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal.

Raymond was proud and loving father and “Poppy”. He adored and enjoyed watching his 10 grandchildren grow with families of their own and was blessed with 4 great grandchildren. In 1950 he received Aircraft Maintenance Training at the Clearfield Aviation Institute in Punxsutawney, PA. He worked at Eastern Air Lines as an Aircraft Mechanic and a Quality Control Inspector from 1952 through 1987 in Miami, Florida. Following his retirement he and Beverly spent their time traveling the country. In the summer they would spend time on Phillips Lake in Maine and wintered in South Florida.

Raymond is survived by 6 children: Brett Wood and his wife Mary, Gary Wood and his wife Sue, Susan O’Rourke and her husband Shawn, Matthew Kingsley Woof and his wife Olga, Terri Miller and her companion John, and Jeffery Wood and his wife Kim. He was the “Poppy” to 10 grandchildren, Kyle Wood (Harmony), Stacey Wood (Shane), Caitlin Brandt (Matt), Michael O’Rourke, Katherine Miller, Sierra Ransdell (Chase), Migdalia Wood, Steven Grosso, Jesse Duczeminsky, and Savannah Claro, and 4 great-grandchildren; Nathan, Landon, Austin Kingsley, and Skylar.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a great grandson Holden Barndt.

A Funeral Service for Raymond Kingsley Wood will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Ronald McDonlad II Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Heather Glogaue, , co-pastor of the New Beginnings Assembly of God in East Kane, officiating.

Burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or Wounded Warriors.

The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. 103 S. Fraley Street, Kane, PA is entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.ronaldmcdolnaldfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.