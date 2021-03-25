Say What?!: Popcorn Machine Removed from N.D. Capitol After Triggering Fire Alarms Twice

NORTH DAKOTA – A lawmaker’s popcorn machine was removed from the North Dakota Capitol after it set off fire alarms twice in one day, officials said.

The Capitol’s legislative wing was evacuated twice Monday, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, after fire alarms were triggered by a popcorn machine brought in by Rep. Mary Johnson, R-Fargo.

