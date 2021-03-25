Featured Local Job: Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA furnishes bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for the power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service.

Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment. A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axle dumps and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provide reliable and flexible hauling services.

Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, and near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, PA, DTA can quickly access your Midwest or Mid-Atlantic transportation opportunities.

Requirements:

-Valid CDL

-Clean MVR

-Capability to Pass Drug Test

-Stable Work History

-At Least 25 Years of Age

-Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

-Late Model Equipment

-Good Pay

-Home Every Night

-Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

-401(k) Program

-Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-804 or at http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.

