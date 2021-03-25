 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Whether You Are Looking to Hire or Looking for a Job Contact All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-seasons-buildingAll Seasons Temporaries is a time-proven solution to your staffing needs in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Serving the six counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, they match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Marienville:

Job Description:
Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (4 10’s)

Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.

1st and 2nd Shift $10.75/hr

Duties:

  • Sort, Count & Package material
  • Follow safety protocol
  • Maintain clean work space

Must have steel-toe boots, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Titusville:

Job Description:
Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8:00 a.m. Paid 30-minute lunch)
$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)

Potential for temp to perm.

Duties:

  • Pull material from slab
  • Package material
  • Label package for shipping

Must have steel-toe boots, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Oil City:

Job Description:
Grinding and Sandblasting 1st shift $10/hr

Duties:

  • Grind as needed
  • Sandblast as needed
  • Maintain safe, clean work space

Must have steel-toe boots

Endeavor:

Lumber Handlers – Train on 1st, move to 2nd.
6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. training, then 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. M-TH

Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
$10.75/hr Paid Weekly

Duties:

  • Oversee Boiler Ops
  • Maintain clean and safe work area
  • Lumber sorting and stacking

MUST HAVE:

  • steel-toe boots
  • pass pre-employment screening

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

all-season-logo


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.