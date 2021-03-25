 

State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors, Hit-and-Run Crash

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Corruption of Minors in Strattanville Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged corruption of minors incident in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on March 17, at a location on Ridge Avenue and involved a 14-year-old male from Strattanville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-Run Crash in Monroe Township

According to police, around 6:42 p.m. on February 28, a hit-and-run crash occurred at the Tractor Supply store parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was leaving a parked position when it backed into a 2011 Ford F-250 truck operated by 38-year-old Benjamen J. Rizzo, of Rimersburg, and then left the scene in an unknown direction.

Rizzo was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.


