State Police Calls: Corruption of Minors, Hit-and-Run Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Corruption of Minors in Strattanville Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged corruption of minors incident in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on March 17, at a location on Ridge Avenue and involved a 14-year-old male from Strattanville.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hit-and-Run Crash in Monroe Township

According to police, around 6:42 p.m. on February 28, a hit-and-run crash occurred at the Tractor Supply store parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was leaving a parked position when it backed into a 2011 Ford F-250 truck operated by 38-year-old Benjamen J. Rizzo, of Rimersburg, and then left the scene in an unknown direction.

Rizzo was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.