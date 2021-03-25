State Police Warn Spring Brings Potential Increase in Scams & Con Artists

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – State police are warning area residents that spring can bring an increase in certain crimes.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release from Captain Wayne C. Kline, Commanding Officer, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, the coming of spring typically means the potential for an increase in crimes relating to scams and con artists.

Police say perpetrators of these crimes have been known to target our region in the spring, offering unbelievable deals on home improvement services like driveway paving, driveway sealing, house painting, and lightning rod sales and installation.

Local businessmen have also had problems in the past with individuals canvassing our area selling shop tools such as engine lifts and heavy-duty presses. According to police, these individuals offer an inferior product for a price that is just below that of a good new quality product. A victim thinks they can save a little money, but in reality, they are not getting a product that meets the standard they expect.

Police say spring is also a time for an increase in home invasions. In a criminal act such as this, perpetrators will most often work in pairs; one will keep the victim busy while the other goes through the victim’s house looking for valuable items and money.

These crimes will sometimes start with the perpetrators posing as utility workers. They may ask to check a victim’s basement, and when the victim takes one of them downstairs, the other has access to the victim’s entire house.

Police recommend that when anyone asks to gain entry to your home, you should demand to see photo identification. All utility workers must carry a photo ID. It is also recommended that you call the company of any worker who needs to enter your home.

According to police, another way that perpetrators have entered many homes is to simply knock on the door and ask for a glass of water. Many good-hearted people will let an unknown person come in for a drink. Once inside, con artists have many ways to distract a victim so they can remove valuables, or they will just look around and return when the victim is not home to burglarize the house.

Phone scams can also be easily committed on an unsuspecting person. Police say to keep in mind that phone scam artists are smooth talkers, meaning they can talk a victim out of information without the victim realizing what information they gave away. Everybody knows that it is dangerous to give out a credit card number; however, if the proper person gets a little personal information about a victim, they have the ability to commit one of the most popular crimes of today, identity theft. Victims of identity theft have been milked out of many thousands of dollars and, in some cases, have spent years trying to get problems associated with this crime straightened out.

According to police, when getting work done to your home, it is usually best to find a contractor with references and check them out.

“Live by the theory if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true,” Captain Kline said in the release.

“These crimes can be committed against anybody; however, it appears the primary target is the elderly.”

Here are some other tips from the Pennsylvania State Police:

– Always lock your doors when doing yard work, getting mail, or anytime you go outside – both front and back doors.

– Never allow strangers inside your home.

– Check with the utility company by telephone if an employee wants to enter your home or wants you to come outside with them. If you do not see any identification, ask for it. However, these criminals have become adept at making their own IDs, and each individual’s identification should be verified with their respective company.

– Beware of unsolicited home repairmen. If you need the services of a home repairman, check with your municipality’s building officials or the Better Business Bureau to make sure they are legitimate. Verify that the contractor is properly licensed, bonded, and insured.

– Be suspicious of high-pressure sales tactics.

– Pay by check so you can stop payment if dissatisfied. Further, make sure the salesperson has provided you with the proper “notice of cancellation” form as required under the Federal Trade Commission’s “Three Day Cooling-off Rule” for contracts signed in the home. Under the Cooling-Off Rule, you have three days to cancel purchases made of $25.00 or more when the sale occurred in your home, workplace, dormitory, or at facilities rented by the seller on a temporary or short-term basis.

– Be sure the work is completed to your satisfaction before you make final payment. Require a guarantee on the work.

– Never sign any contract or agreement without carefully checking it. Be sure you understand and agree to all provisions in a contract or agreement.

– Write down the plate number of any suspicious vehicle they may be operating. Try and get a good physical description of anyone who comes to your door.

– CALL THE POLICE TO REPORT THE INCIDENT IMMEDIATELY! Never be too embarrassed to report that you’ve been victimized or swindled.

According to police, individuals who have suffered a loss may be eligible for assistance through their county office of victim services at the courthouse.

These services are available to an individual who suffers a cash loss as a direct result of a crime and who derives his or her primary source of income (50 percent or more) from one or more of the following sources:

– Social Security Retirement

– Social Security Disability

– Social Security Supplemental

– Social Security Survivor Benefit

– Railroad Retirement

– Pension Plan

– Retirement Plan

– Disability (includes Workers’ Compensation payments)

– Veteran’s Retirement

– Court-ordered child support or court-ordered spousal support payments

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.