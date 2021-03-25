 

Terri Hagan

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gA5OjVwOqGnTerri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.

Born June 20, 1965 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the former Effa Ellajean Stewart and the late Samuel W. Forsell.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School, Clarion University and was employed at Sugar Valley Lodge as an Aide.

In her spare time, Terri enjoyed crafts such as needlepoint, latch-hook and crocheting. She also liked reading. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, Terri will be forever remembered by her two sons, Curtis Hagan of Franklin, and Kyle Hagan of Meadville; and her 3 grandchildren, Isabella Hagan, Samuel Lee Horton-Hagan, and Kyle Webster Hagan, Jr., all of Franklin.

In addition to her father, Terri was also preceded in death by her brother, Brian “Beav” Forsell.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Services for Terri will be private and will be officiated by Rev. Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice Chaplain. The funeral home will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. (www.gardinierfuneralhome.com) to help defray funeral expenses.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


