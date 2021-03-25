Area Man Jailed for Holing Up in Storage Room of Clarion Business Faces New Charges

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – New charges have been filed against an area man who was found holed up in a storage room of a downtown business earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Monday, March 22, by William V. Peck IV, Chief of Clarion Borough Police, 28-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor, of Summerville, is facing additional charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment on 7th Avenue.

The complaint states that around 1:54 a.m. on March 8, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a break-in at a residence on North 7th Avenue. At the scene, officers met with a known victim who resides in a second-floor apartment and reported being asleep when his apartment was broken into.

According to the complaint, police found the door which led into the victim’s apartment was severely damaged, with a portion of it completely broken off. The officers then located a second-story window that was open, leading into a room used as an office, with the screen of the window damaged and the curtain laying in an alleyway outside.

Sometime between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on March 8, Clarion Borough Police received a total of four complaints involving the same individual, identified as Roman Saylor.

The other reported incidents included one where Saylor allegedly damaged a car window around 12:08 a.m., a second incident where Saylor allegedly contacted a resident at Liberty Towers and asked them to call an ambulance, stating he could not breathe, and then left before EMS arrived, and another incident where Saylor was found inside the storage room of a business around 7:40 a.m., covered in blood, after apparently running through the front glass door around 12:57 a.m.

According to the complaint, when police spoke to Saylor about the incidents, he stated that “people were following him and chasing him” and said he “didn’t trust what was happening.” Officers then explained that video footage from the night of the incidents showed that no one was following him, but Saylor continued to say “they were right behind him” when he “broke into that apartment,” according to the complaint.

Saylor also reportedly admitted to jumping back out of a second-story window at the apartment, the complaint states.

The following charges against Saylor, related to the apartment break-in, were filed on Monday, March 22, through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office and were then waived for court on Tuesday, March 23:

– Criminal Trespass – Break into Structure, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges against Saylor, related to the incident at the downtown business, were also waived for court on Tuesday, March 23:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief, Summary

All charges against Saylor have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail with bail on the initial case set for $50,000.00 and bail for the additional case set at $25,000.00.

Charges for the reported damage to a car window in Clarion Borough have not been filed as of Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

RELATED:

Man Faces Charges for Smashing Through Display Window at Clarion Business, Holing Up in Storage Room

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.