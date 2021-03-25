Vaccine Appointments Available at Primary Health Network

CLARION, Pa. – The Primary Health Network now has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for March 25 through April 2.

Primary Health Network (PHN) is continuing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those classified under Pennsylvania’s phase 1A vaccination efforts.

Individuals included in Phase 1A include:

– Healthcare workers



– People age 65+– People ages 18-64 with certain high-risk medical conditions. (For a complete list of conditions, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Appointments are limited; please visit the website here to check availability and to schedule your vaccine.

Appointments are available for the following locations:

– Clarion Community Health Center

– Ellwood City Health Center

– Greenville Community Health Center

– Green Street Primary Care B

– Hoffman Memorial Medical Center

– Lewistown Community Health Center

– Mercer Primary Care

– Petroleum Valley Medical Center

– Oil City Health Center

– Punxsutawney Community Health Center

– Schuylkill Community Health Center

– Sharon Medical Group Floor 1 and Floor 2

– Sheakleyville Health Center

– Shenandoah Health Center

– Titusville Community Health Center

If there are not current appointments available in your desired area, please continue to check the webpage for updates or call 724-699-9211.

Due to an overwhelming amount of calls, PHN is no longer accepting voicemails. They encourage people to call their centralized COVID-19 line until they are able to reach a live team member.

