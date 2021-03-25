 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Watch Issued for Clarion County

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Tcj96juUpcR5ZtqCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A High Wind Watch has been issued for Clarion County and the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following alert on Thursday, March 25:

High Wind Watch

A High Wind Watch remains in effect from late tonight through friday afternoon.

WHAT: Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WHERE: Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

WHEN: From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Instructions: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Target Area:

Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Butler
Clarion
Fayette
Fayette Ridges
Forest
Greene
Indiana
Jefferson
Lawrence
Mercer
Venango
Washington
Westmoreland
Westmoreland Ridges


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

