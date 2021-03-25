WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A High Wind Watch has been issued for Clarion County and the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following alert on Thursday, March 25:

High Wind Watch

A High Wind Watch remains in effect from late tonight through friday afternoon.

WHAT: Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WHERE: Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

WHEN: From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Instructions: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Target Area:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Butler

Clarion

Fayette

Fayette Ridges

Forest

Greene

Indiana

Jefferson

Lawrence

Mercer

Venango

Washington

Westmoreland

Westmoreland Ridges

