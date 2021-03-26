17,000 Shots Administered in Clarion; 1A Category Also Includes Qualifying Medical Conditions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – More than 17,000 vaccination shots have been given at the Clarion Hospital Clarion County COVID-19 Clinic located near the Clarion Mall.

Leslie Walters, Chief Nursing Officer at Clarion Hospital, shared the successes of the clinic operated by Butler Health Systems and outlined who was eligible under the 1A standards.

Walters provided the update at Wednesday morning’s Zoom workshop meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners.

“1A includes anybody that is 65 or older, and you do not need to have a medical condition if you’re 65 or older,” explained Walters. “However, ages 16 to 64 who have qualifying medical conditions can receive the vaccinations under the 1A category.”

Qualified medical conditions include illnesses like blood disorders, cancer, lung problems such as COPD, Downs Syndrome, and heart disease. Some people who see a cardiologist are probably 1A eligible, according to Walters.

“Eligible people who are obese or have a BMI (Body Mass Index) over 30 are eligible,” said Walters. “Just so you know, we’re not going to weigh people when they walk in the door, but somebody who is 5 ft. 9 in. needs to only weigh 203 pounds to have a BMI of 30. I think there’s a lot of people that maybe fall into that BMI over 30 that don’t maybe realize it.

“Individuals with type 2 diabetes, individuals that are pregnant, and any individual that smoked are all qualifying conditions under 1A now from ages 16 to 64.”

The Department of Health has indicated that the vaccine supply should remain consistent or near the levels in past weeks, according to Walters.

“This week we should expect to receive those same levels over the next five weeks, and because they’re giving us information ahead of time, we should expect those consistent levels of vaccine supply. They have asked us to schedule individuals that are 1-A eligible for the entire month of April.

“In the past, we were a little hesitant because we didn’t know from week to week how many vaccines we were going to get, and we didn’t want to have to cancel thousands of people who’ve made appointments. I’m in the process of getting the information to the schedule builders, and by the end of this week, I expect that we will have dates and appointments available online through the month of April for folks in the area to sign up. I would just encourage people to do that as we move forward again if those folks are 1A eligible in our area.”

A web page for scheduling is at https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx.

Clarion County also has a telephone number to call for people with no computer access at 814-297-7820.

Butler Health Systems also indicated they will have pop-up clinics for those in foodservice and agricultural occupations, similar to those for teachers.

