A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 46 by 2pm. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 8am. High near 61. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

