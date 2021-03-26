Central Electric Cooperative Crews Working To Manage Wind Damage

PARKER, Pa. – High winds are currently plaguing Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) seven-county service territory causing outages.

CEC crews are, and will continue to, work as safely and quickly as they can until every member’s power has been restored and the high-wind event has passed.

CEC thanks members for their continued patience during restoration efforts.

Please remember to stay away from downed power lines and report them to your electric utility.

The National Weather Service offers the following tips for staying safe during high winds:

The safest place during high winds is indoors. Postpone outdoor activities when a wind advisory or high wind warning has been issued.

If you are caught outside during high winds: Take cover next to a building or under a shelter. Stand clear of roadways or train tracks, as a gust may blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Use handrails where available on outdoor walkways and avoid other elevated areas such as roofs without adequate railing. Watch for flying debris. Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts. Keep an eye toward nearby balconies for loose objects that may fall.

If you are driving: Keep both hands on the wheel and slow down. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could push a car outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in a high-profile vehicle such as a truck, van, SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high wind gusts. If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides.



For more information about how to stay safe or prepare for a power outage, please visit www.central.coop/electrical-safety-tips.

