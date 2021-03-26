Clarion County Launches Online GIS Information Resource

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The new Clarion County Parcel Viewer allows the public to go online and view all of the data available from the County Geographic Information System (GIS) without a trip to the courthouse or leaving home.

(Pictured: Johnathan Best, Clarion County GIS Specialist.)

“It’s really helpful for abstractors,” said Johnathan Best, a GIS Specialist in the county GIS office.

“They don’t have to come into the courthouse, and now they can do this from home at nine o’clock at night. They don’t have to be in the office 8:30 to 4:30.”

Commissioners had asked Best to review the new service at a work session earlier this week.

The personal data viewer can be reached by logging on to the county web page at www.co.clarion.pa.us and selecting a colored block at the bottom of the page marked “Parcel Viewer” to launch the service.

“You just have to get online and play (around) with it,” said Best. “There’s base maps or topo lines. It is just endless, and it’s one hundred percent free, so that was a bonus. On the back page of that viewer, we have the chart. We’ve been averaging about 50 views per day on the Parcel Viewer, and if I were to put out a safe number, I’d say it cuts the GIS counter traffic by 80 percent.”

That’s important because the office is run by two people, Leah Smith, Senior GIS/CAD Specialist, and Best.

“It just gives us more time,” continued Best. “Before, we’d be lucky to get out because somebody had to stay.”

Best said the system also has camera data and all of the assessment data. The Assessment Office puts all of their information on the platform and then it is exported to an Excel spreadsheet.

“When you’re into the viewer, this is where you will see the parcels, you will see school districts, you’ll see address points, you’ll see streams, you’ll see roads, and you’ll see all the data but this data is view only. You can’t download it.”

The data is available to the public to purchase, according to Best.

“It is five cents per parcel, five cents per worker per data. So, five cents for the parcel to shapefile itself, five cents for the owner information and the address for the camera data, so it comes out to about 10 cents a parcel for all the information per parcel, and then there’s a $25.00 processing fee on that. And, (it is) $1,500.00 for the whole county parcel or $2,500.00 for the whole county parcel and the camera data.”

Best said that all of the information on the system is available, but the printed Plat book costs $50.00.

“We just came out with a new 2021 Plat book. The online Parcel Viewer is the same exact thing as this, but we update the online parcel viewer once a week and the Plat book once a year.”

