Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Margarita Cake

Friday, March 26, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Be bold and try this unique recipe!

Ingredients

1 package lemon cake mix (regular size)
1 package (3.4 ounces) instant lemon pudding mix

1 can (10 ounces) frozen non-alcoholic margarita mix, thawed
4 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons lime juice
3 teaspoons grated lime zest

GLAZE:
1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
3 tablespoons lime juice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, margarita mix, eggs, butter, lime juice, and zest; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes.

-Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

-Meanwhile, combine glaze ingredients. Drizzle over cake.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

