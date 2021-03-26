Clarion County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m., March 26.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,807, and the death toll remains at 88.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,392 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 26, there were 4,927 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,005,167.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/26/21 – 4,927

03/25/21 – 3,623

03/24/21 – 4,667

03/23/21 – 3,515

03/22/21 – 1,578

03/21/21 – 2,342

03/20/21 – 4,213

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5097 11 5108 119 Butler 14902 74 14976 384 (1 new) Clarion 2795 12 2807 88 Clearfield 6949 43 6992 128 Crawford 6627 16 6643 143 Elk 2483 15 2498 37 (1 new) Forest 1392 0 1392 21 Indiana 5274 19 5293 160 Jefferson 2938 9 2947 91 McKean 3138 6 3144 65 Mercer 8447 24 8471 247 (1 new) Venango 3496 2 3498 90 Warren 2258 6 2264 98 (1 new)

There are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 25, there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,728,527 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, March 25.

1,660,232 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,519,321 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,179,553 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27:

281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 4,728,527 doses total through March 25:

First/single doses: 3,179,553 administered



Second doses: 1,548,974 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 125,272 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,095,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,176 cases among employees, for a total of 83,268 at 1,574 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,904 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,288 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

