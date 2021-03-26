Clarion Hospital Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update March 26, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 3/25/2021: 12,481

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,580

Positives: 1,988

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 3/25/2021: 42,569

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,072

Positives: 2,910

Hospital Inpatients as of 3/26/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on March 24, 2021.

Vaccine

– Anybody, regardless of age or residence, who meets Group “1A”, as defined by PA Department of Health is now eligible for the vaccine through BHS.

– Encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to get vaccinated. Vaccine supply is becoming much more available.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Effective Thursday, April 1, the Clarion Hospital testing site will move to 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

