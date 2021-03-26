Featured Local Job: Sales Associates

Country Fair in Shippenville is looking for friendly and reliable people to join their team as SALES ASSOCIATES.

Applicants must be able and willing to work hard in a team environment.

They offer a competitive starting wage, flexible hours, and the ability to advance based upon job performance. Previous experience, although helpful, is not necessary as excellent training is provided.

Please apply via their web site: www.countryfairstores.com

Country Fair is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity in the workplace!

Check our “Career Page” for a current listing of stores that would like to see your smiling face!

