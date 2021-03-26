Former Employee Accused of Charging Over $14K on Foxburg Library Credit Card

FOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A former Foxburg Free Library employee is facing felony charges after he allegedly charged over $14,000.00 in personal expenses to the library’s business credit card.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Tyler Michael Manuel, of Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 6, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were contacted by the president of the Foxburg Free Library, who reported a former employee of the library had been issued a business credit card and had fraudulently used the card to obtain personal goods and services not approved by the library.

The complaint states the unpaid balance on the card totaled over $14,000.00.

According to the complaint, the former employee was identified as Tyler Manuel, who had been employed with the library from June 2017 until March 2020.

During Manuel’s employment, he was entrusted with the library’s credit card, used the cover expenses and purchase book inventory.

When Manuel resigned, he allegedly failed to return the credit card and informed the library president, through text messages, that he destroyed the card after being notified by the creditor it was no longer active, the complaint indicates.

Manuel was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:45 a.m. on March 24, on the following charges:

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on April 6, with Judge Heeter presiding.

