Miguel Angel Henriquez, Jr., 74, of Franklin passed away at The Grove in Greenville on Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021.

Born in Aricebo, Puerto Rico on January 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Miguel Angel Henriquez, Sr. and Juanna (Rivera) de Henriquez.

Miguel loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. He really enjoyed playing games, especially 500 Rummy, and was a very competitive player. Miguel loved people and making them laugh brought him such joy. He was known around town as “the whistler” – you could hear him coming before you ever saw him. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Miguel is survived by his wife, Robin (Goodman) Henriquez of Franklin; his two sons, Miguel Henriquez of New York, NY and Miguel Henriquez of Melbourne, FL; his four step-children, Andrew Eck of New York, NY, Jamie Phillips of Sheffield, PA, Diana Barnes of Franklin, and Jonathan (L.A.) Shaffer of Sheffield, PA. He is also survived by his three brothers, Edgardo, Radames and Richard, all of New York, NY; and his three sisters, Adela and Marie, both of New York, NY, and Iris of Tampa, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family to honor Miguel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA 16323 (www.gardinierfuneralhome.com) to offset funeral expenses.

