Sentencing Date Set for Man Charged With Cashing Nearly $4K in Counterfeit Checks from Sligo Borough

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A sentencing date has been scheduled for a 33-year-old man accused of cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks amounting to $3,816.14.

Court documents indicate Robert Allen Pittman, of Pittsburgh, is scheduled to stand in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton for sentencing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, on the following charge:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Pittman pleaded guilty to the above charge on March 3.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charge was dismissed:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

Pittman is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion received a report from a representative of Sligo Borough around 10:09 a.m. on August 30, 2019, that two Sligo Borough checks, with numbers that had not yet been used, were cashed at two different banks.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the checks, amounting to a total of $3,816.14, were made out to Robert Allen Pittman, and Pittman endorsed both of the checks with a signature, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes a representative of Sligo Borough confirmed that Pittman was not authorized to cash these checks.

On April 15, 2020, Trooper Sikorski, of the Pittsburgh-based State Police, conducted an interview with Pittman.

According to the complaint, Pittman reportedly admitted to cashing two counterfeit Sligo Borough checks.

The charge was filed against Pittman through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 15.

