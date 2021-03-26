SPONSORED: Get a Three-Day Weekend Every Week at Beverage Air!
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Every weekend can be a three-day weekend if you join the outstanding TEAM at the Beverage-Air plant in Brookville!
Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.
By working the Weekday Assembly shift, you can earn a paycheck with just four 10-hour days per week (Monday through Thursday).
As an Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
What You’ll Do:
- Work within a team to assemble components or entire units
- Perform varied tasks
- Conduct quality inspections on parts and products
- Prepare finished products for shipment
- Maintain a clean and orderly work area
What You Bring:
- High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)
- Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate
- Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference
- Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands
- Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods
- Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”
- Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon
- Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder
Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.
Job Type: Full-time
Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour
Click here for Beverage-Air’s application.
*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103.
For 70+ years, Beverage-Air has been the leader in innovative refrigeration equipment solutions.
Founded in 1944 by John Buffington, Beverage-Air® is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment for the foodservice industry. John invented the first horizontal bottle cooler and filed the patent almost 70 years ago. In 1946, John brought his brother Herman Buffington into the business. Beverage-Air® has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality refrigeration products that set the standard for the industry.
Beverage-Air® is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air® considers their customers’ successes as a measure of their own and relentlessly strives to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.
