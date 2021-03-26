Gov. Tom Wolf Congratulates Dr. Rachel Levine on Senate Confirmation to HHS Post

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – While Governor Tom Wolf congratulated Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for the Biden Administration, not all of Pennsylvania’s elected officials stood with him.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation by the United States Senate,” Governor Wolf said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Dr. Levine was a valued member of my administration and served the people of Pennsylvania with wisdom, courage, and dedication as Physician General and Secretary of Health. I was proud to serve alongside her. Dr. Levine’s commitment to protecting the public health and safety is unmatched, and I am grateful for her tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania owes a great deal to Dr. Levine’s expertise and leadership, both before and after the pandemic. The nation is lucky to have her strength, experience, and compassion in such a key role in the Biden Administration.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also voiced his support for Levine’s nomination.

“Dr. Levine is the kind of crisis-tested leader our Nation needs at @HHSGov during this ongoing difficult time,” Casey stated via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Throughout her long career in medicine and public service, she has demonstrated her deep knowledge of health care and public health and her skills as a manager.”

While Levine was backed by the votes of every Senate Democrat, the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted against her confirmation, including one Pennsylvania lawmaker.

“In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states. This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration,” U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Moreover, the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown that Dr. Levine advocated for was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery. While I appreciate Dr. Levine’s service and responsiveness to my office over the past year, she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and I cannot support her confirmation.”

Toomey was far from alone in his opposition.

“Your state failed to adequately protect nursing home residents from the virus and is making unacceptable mistakes in the vaccine distribution process,” Sen. Richard Burr, (R-N.C.) stated during the hearing.

House Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Butler), also previously pressed Levine on issues related to gaps in the COVID-19 death data in Pennsylvania.

Levine was confirmed to the position late Wednesday in a 52 to 48 vote, with Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) standing out as the only Republican senators to join senate democrats in voting in favor of Levine’s confirmation.

