UPDATE: Hundreds Still Without Power Across Local Region

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of households and businesses remained without power in Clarion County and surrounding areas late Friday afternoon following a spate of high winds.

Emergency officials reported multiple downed trees and utility lines.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they had multiple calls in the Marienville area, as well as two calls in Farmington Township. They also had calls for trees and utility lines down in Clarion Township, Elk Township, Washington Township, Richland Township, Redbank Township, and Piney Township.

The calls in Clarion County began around 8:00 a.m. and have continued through the day.

Venango County’s calls started a bit earlier, around 6:00 a.m., according to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1.

They received around 40 total calls by shortly after noon.

The hardest-hit Venango County areas include Plum Township, Seneca, and Cherrytree Township, though they also received calls from other areas, including Polk Borough, President Township, and Oil City.

Goodwin Road in Plum Township remained closed as of 12:45 p.m. due to downed utility lines.

To the east, Jefferson County officials began receiving calls around 10:00 a.m. and had received over 30 calls by shortly after noon.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, the highest number of calls came from the southern part of the county, though they did receive calls from all over, including Sigel, Brockway, Brookville, Punxsutawney, and Big Run.

As of 4:30 p.m., around 143 power outages were still reported in Clarion County, and around 277 were reported in Forest County.

There were also around 1,578 outages reported in Venango County, 335 in Armstrong County, 268 in Butler County, and 1,396 in Jefferson County.

Crews are working to restore power throughout the region; however, there is no timetable for restoration.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and the surrounding area until 6 p.m. Friday evening with continued southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 MPH also remain possible.

RELATED:

Central Electric Cooperative Working To Manage Wind Damage

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.