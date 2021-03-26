Venango County Home Destroyed By Fire

VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A family of six was displaced by a fire that destroyed their home on Thursday afternoon.

(Photos courtesy of Grant Rae)

A representative of Venango County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 2:42 p.m. reporting a structure fire at 216 Sandstone Lane in victory Township, Venango County.

Fire Departments from Clintonville, Sandycreek, Rocky Grove, Utica, Polk, Pine Township, Grove City, and Jackson Center responded to the scene.

Polk Borough Police and Community Ambulance Service were also dispatched.

According to Clintonville Fire Department Chief Grant Rea, the family was home at the time the fire began; however, they were able to safely exit the structure.

Rea said that by the time the fire department reached the scene, the structure was nearly fully involved.

“We were there for several hours,” Rea told exploreVenango.com.

The family had a large number of books, and the department wanted to make sure there were none left smoldering, according to Rea.

The home was mostly destroyed by the fire, and although firefighters were able to save one front segment of the building, it suffered a great deal of smoke and water damage, Rea said.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The displaced family is currently staying with relatives, according to Rea.

The couple are both members of the Clintonville Fire Department, and the department is currently taking donations for them. The contact number for individuals interested in donating is 724-992-8493, Rea noted.

The scene was cleared around 6:40 p.m.

