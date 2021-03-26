 

Vendor & Craft Sale Set for Tomorrow at Cranberry Mall

Friday, March 26, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

cranberry-mall1CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Vendor and Craft Sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at the Cranberry Mall.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Many local vendors and crafters will be set up inside the mall.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

