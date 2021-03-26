WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and the surrounding area.

The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening

Target Area:

Allegheny



ArmstrongButlerClarionFayetteForestGreeneIndianaJeffersonVenangoWashingtonWestmoreland

WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 MPH possible.

WHERE: Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

WHEN: From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Friday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Scattered power outages are possible.

Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

