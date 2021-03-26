 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Clarion County

Friday, March 26, 2021 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

165361681_3728484653916257_6367290641813951986_oCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Clarion County and the surrounding area.

The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday evening

Target Area:
Allegheny

Armstrong
Butler
Clarion
Fayette
Forest
Greene
Indiana
Jefferson
Venango
Washington
Westmoreland

WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 MPH possible.

WHERE: Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

WHEN: From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Friday.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Scattered power outages are possible.

Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

