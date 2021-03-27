A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely. High near 61. South wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

