Abraxas Escapee Sentenced Up to One Year in Jail

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man who escaped from the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility in Marienville in December of 2019 was sentenced on Wednesday to up to one year in jail.

According to court documents, Judge Gregory J. Hammond sentenced former Abraxas resident Jacob Wayne Brown, of Liberty Township, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 24, to a minimum of six months up to a maximum of one-year confinement on a third-degree felony count of escape.

Brown was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Brown pleaded guilty to the above charge on September 28, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

The charges stem from a report of four males who ran away from the Abraxas facility in December 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 30 in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, Trooper Bloom, of the Marienville-based State Police, was dispatched around 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, to the Abraxas Youth Treatment Facility on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of four males who had run away from the facility.

Trooper Bloom arrived at the scene and discovered there were four males unaccounted for and that one of the workers at Abraxas reported her Dodge Grand Caravan was missing from the parking lot.

The four individuals – Jacob Wayne Brown and three other known African American juveniles – were all court-ordered to reside at Abraxas.

Trooper Bloom interviewed an Abraxas employee at the scene who stated she had left her car keys in the pocket of her coat, which she had laid on a desk in the staff office. The four individuals all reside in her dorm, and during the time when they went missing, the employee was on another floor, administering medication to other individuals.

According to the complaint, the employee said the missing vehicle was a white 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with Arizona registration CJG3971.

One of the known juveniles was seen on camera taking the keys out of the employee’s coat pocket at approximately 7:50 p.m. on December 18, according to the complaint.

The four individuals were last seen at the facility around 9:00 p.m. and were all wearing gray at the time.

On Sunday, December 29, around 4:30 a.m., Brown turned himself in to the New Castle-based State Police.

Charges were filed against Brown in Judge Miller’s office on Monday, December 30.

No information was made available on the three other known juveniles who escaped.

