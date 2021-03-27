 

Car Shears Off Telephone Pole on Route 322

Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

74D17693-SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash occurred on US Route 322 in the Shippenville area on Friday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 6:56 p.m. reporting the crash.

The car sheared off a pole near Oak Grove Road and Route 322 before going over the bank.

Image of the road sign that was struck by the vehicle.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Ambulance Service, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

Penelec and Windstream were also dispatched.

894F745B-

The scene was cleared around 9:00 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


