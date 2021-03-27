 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Don’t forget the rosemary to achieve a rich flavor!

Ingredients

2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 large onion, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1-1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, divided
3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/2 teaspoon paprika
6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2-1/4 pounds), skin removed
6 cups fresh baby spinach (about 6 ounces)

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray.

-In a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary, and pepper. Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°-175° and vegetables are just tender, 35-40 minutes.

-Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm. Top vegetables with spinach. Roast until vegetables are tender and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes longer. Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


