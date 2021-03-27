Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pan-Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Don’t forget the rosemary to achieve a rich flavor!

Ingredients

2 pounds red potatoes (about 6 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces

1 large onion, coarsely chopped



2 tablespoons olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced1-1/4 teaspoons salt, divided1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed, divided3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided1/2 teaspoon paprika6 bone-in chicken thighs (about 2-1/4 pounds), skin removed6 cups fresh baby spinach (about 6 ounces)

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, onion, oil, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray.

-In a small bowl, mix paprika and the remaining salt, rosemary, and pepper. Sprinkle chicken with paprika mixture; arrange over vegetables. Roast until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°-175° and vegetables are just tender, 35-40 minutes.

-Remove chicken to a serving platter; keep warm. Top vegetables with spinach. Roast until vegetables are tender and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes longer. Stir vegetables to combine; serve with chicken.

