Daniel G. Eisenman, Sr.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Eisenman, DanielDaniel G. Eisenman, Sr., 70, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, PA, after suffering a massive stroke on March 18, 2021.

Born on December 1, 1950 in Venus, PA he was the son of Charles H. Eisenman & Madeline M. (Obenrider) Eisenman.

He was married to Cheri J. (Buckel) Eisenman-Kline for 36 years.

Dan worked in the coal and oil field industry for much of his life. After moving to Lancaster County, PA, in 1987, he owned his own trucking business until retirement.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with his children and grandson.

While living in the Fryburg area, he was an active member of the Fryburg Sportman’s Club. He was also a member of the NRA and American Legion.

He served in the United States Army from 1969 – 1972. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietman War.

He is survived by a son Daniel G. Eisenman, Jr. and wife Melissa of Honey Brook, PA.

Shana M. Stauffer and husband Matthew and their son is Colby L. Willis of Lebanon, PA. He is also survived by brother, Charles J. Eisenman; sister, Dolores Beichner; sister, Esther Heasley,;sister-in-law, Judy Eisenman and brother-in-law, Robert Heasley. Many nieces & nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles H. and Madeline M. Eisenman; brother, William J. Eisenman, Sr.; sister, Anna Mary (Harold) McFarland; brother, Duane Eisenman; sister-in-law, Janet Eisenman; and brother-in-law, John Biechner,. His nephews: Charles J. Eisenman, Jr., and Randall J. Eisenman also preceded him in death.

His dream was to live out his last years on the home farm where he was born, in Venus, PA. His nephew, William J. Eisenman, Jr. and his family, made that dream come true. We thank you for that!

Service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


