FedEx Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire on I-80 East

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A FedEx tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 80 East in the Clarion area on Friday night.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The incident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 64-mile marker.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 8:37 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 10:08 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release additional information regarding the incident within the next 48 hours.

