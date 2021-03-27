Illean M. Kossman, 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born on August 29, 1931, in Jersey Shore; daughter of the late Clive and Erma Jane Lehman.

Illean graduated from Clarion Limestone High School.

She married the love of her life, George F. Kossman, who preceded her in death on February 19, 2021.

In her earlier years, Illean worked for Brookville Glove Manufacturing, Inc. She then became a loving and devoted homemaker.

Illean was a member of the Strattanville United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, planting flowers, and spending time with her family.

Illean is survived by her daughter, Vicki Loll and Pete Smail of Corsica and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; her son, Mike on December 3, 2013; a son-in-law, Tim Loll; two sisters, Mary and Betty; and a brother, Archie.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Davis, pastor of the Pilgrim Holiness Church in Strattanville.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Illean’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

