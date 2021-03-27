 

Yeany’s Maple Syrup Open House Deemed a Success

Saturday, March 27, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

159270958_5099155946825678_986116736675227647_oMARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The recent 2021 Northwest Pa Maple Association Taste and Tour drew a large crowd to Yeany’s Maple Syrup Open House.

The owner of Yeany’s Maple Syrup, Dave Yeany, told exploreClarion.com, “I was very pleased with the number of people who came out to my Open House. It was a pleasure seeing everyone.”

Yeany posted the following message on his Facebook page:

“I would like to thank everyone who came out to our sugar house for Northwest Pa Maple Associations Taste and Tour. We appreciate you coming by and hope you all enjoyed the experience. And, a shout out to Congressman GT Thompson and State Representative Donna Oberlander. Thanks for stopping by. It is always a pleasure to see you.”

