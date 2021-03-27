Say What?!: Georgia Teenager Builds Backyard Roller Coaster

GEORGIA – A Georgia teenager eased his pandemic lockdown boredom by building a roller coaster in his family’s back yard.

Ben Tolliday said the lack of activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic left him feeling bored, so he spent three weeks constructing a roller coaster from wooden beams, PVC pipe, cinder blocks, and sandbags in the back yard of his family’s Sandy Springs home.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.