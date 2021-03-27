SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Announces Easter Brunch, Monday Night League
RENO, Pa. – Looking for a way to spend Easter Sunday? Look no further than Wanango Country Club!
Join Wanango on Easter Sunday, April 4th, for their annual Easter Brunch, open to the public!
Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating.
Call 814-676-8133 and select option #3, or email [email protected]
Monday Night League
The Monday Night League at Wanango Country Club is starting soon!
A practice round will take place on Monday, April 19th, and the league will start on Monday, April 26th.
To sign up, contact the Pro-Shop at 814-676-8133 and select option #1.
