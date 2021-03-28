 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then scattered showers. High near 58. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.


