All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Richard Switzer Sr.
Richard Switzer Sr. served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard A. Switzer Sr.
Born: July 24, 1941
Died: June 7, 2016
Hometown: Oil City, Pa. (Camp Coffman Road)
Branch: U.S. Army
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a member of the 82 Airborn Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He was laid to rest in Fertigs Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
