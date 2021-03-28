Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herb-Roasted Salmon Fillets

It tastes as good as it sounds!

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

4 garlic cloves, minced



1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1 tablespoon olive oil2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Place salmon in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan, skin side down. Combine remaining ingredients; spread over fillets. Roast to desired doneness, 15-18 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.