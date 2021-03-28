Clarion University Women’s Swimming Falls to Duquesne in Dual Finale

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team completed their dual meet season on Saturday afternoon, falling to Division I Duquesne 159-93 at Tippin Natatorium.

Click here for results.

Clarion (1-3) will hold one more “virtual meet” next week before heading to the PSAC Swimming Championships in York at the end of April.

The meet against the Dukes was the final opportunity for the Golden Eagles to race against outside competition before the conference championships, and Clarion took full advantage of that chance with a number of strong efforts. Though Duquesne led the way in most of the 16 events contested on Saturday, the meet allowed the Golden Eagles one of their final chances to hone their racing mindset, as well as improve their seed time.

Ava Arnold had one such performance for the Golden Eagles, taking second in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 59:30. Already the owner of the fifth-best time in the PSAC, Arnold shaved 0.06 seconds off her previous season-best, helping to cement her spot in the top-eight in the conference. Freshman Corina Paszek climbed the ladder in the 50 Free, cutting a full half-second off her best time of the year with a 26.05 in the full sprint.

Rounding out the group of athletes to improve on their season-bests were a pair of relays. The 200 Free Relay team of Ava Rosely, Maddy Murphy, Paszek, and Gabi Wayne took first with a time of 1:43.33, lopping off more than a second from their season-best set three weeks ago. That time is less than half of a second behind the fourth-fastest in the PSAC this season. The meet kicked off with another season best, as the quartet of Arnold, Amanda Dial, Stephanie Setar, and Wayne finished the 200 Medley Relay in a time of 1:52.11.

Coming into the meet after a hard week of training, the Golden Eagles were able to post competitive times as they continue to prep for their annual pilgrimage to York, Pa. PSAC Championships are set for April 21-24.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.