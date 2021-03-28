 

Easter Bunny to Visit Candidate Meet and Greet Today

Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-q1cOfWdbav3dCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Easter Bunny will make a guest appearance at a 2021 Candidate Meet and Greet, today.

The bunny will be available for photos with children. Parents will be taking their own photos as no photographer will be on-site.

The Candidate Meet and Greet is an opportunity for local residents to meet candidates for the 2021 election.

Attending the Meet and Greet are Dan Shingledecker (Coroner), Shawn Zerfoss (Sheriff), Karyn Montana (Treasurer), and Lexis Twentier (Mayor).

The event runs from 1:00 – 3:00 at The Haskell House (500 Main Street, Clarion) on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

A Chinese Auction will also be available.

For more information, view the event on Facebook.

This event is hosted and paid for by the candidates.

