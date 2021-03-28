Featured Local Job: Bartenders and Waitresses
Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 08:03 AM
Vince’s Tavern is looking for bartenders and waitresses to work days, nights, and weekends.
Stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233 or message them on Facebook for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.