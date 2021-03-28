Gladys Carol Hannah, 76, of West Hickory passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Born on Feb. 20, 1945, in West Hickory, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ella Mae Stevenson Donato.

In 1991 she was married to Roger Hannah Sr. who survives.

She worked for the Penn Filter Company in West Hickory and Ohio.

Gladys could always be seen sitting on her porch and enjoy the company of her family.

She is survived by her husband and her son, Joseph Summerville of Endeavor; grandchildren surviving include Jessica Summerville of Tionesta, Patrick Tucker of NY, Zoie Summerville and Maxwell Summerville both of Endeavor, Melanie Thompson and wife Marty-Jo of Conneaut Lake, Vanessa Thompson of Tionesta, Heather Stack and husband Justin of West Hickory and Tyler Thompson of Franklin. Great-grandchildren Madison, Lyra, Paige, Avery, Jaxson and Colton also survive.

Siblings surviving are Beverly (Sis) Taylor and husband Donald of MS, Frank Danto of West Hickory, Ann Wyer of Perry OH, Danny Donato and wife Barb of MI, Fred Donato and wife Sandy of East Hickory, Cora Alexander and husband Chris of NC, and Rosemarie Sanders and husband Chet of AL. Also numerous nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Richard Summerville and daughters, Pam Thompson and Peg Wray; two brothers, Anthony and James Donato; a sisters, Gloria Barnes and Karen Donato.

As per her request there will be no public visitation and Faller Funeral Home, Inc. will be caring for the family.

