Martha Jane Revelt

Sunday, March 28, 2021 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KgqLnFcFbG (1)Martha Jane Revelt, 69, of Seneca, PA, passed away at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Born June 27, 1951, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and M. Hazeldine Stephens. She was a 1969 graduate of Cranberry Junior-Senior High School located in Seneca, PA and lived many years in Ashtabula, OH before returning to the area. She enjoyed traveling with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jean Revelt; 4 children, Sara (Jaison) Lower of Beaver Falls, PA, Valerie (Steve) Drozdo of Oil City, PA, Christina (Stephen) Parker of Franklin, PA, and Jonathan Revelt of Seneca, PA; and 2 grandchildren, Aiden and Ava Drozdo.

She is also survived by a brother, David Stephens of Snydersburg, PA; and 2 sisters, Betty (Bill) Kagle of West Hickory, PA, and Connie (Leonard) Franklin of Glendale, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Donna Mahle, infant sister Mary, and sister-in-law, JoAnne Stephens.

A private service will be held for immediate family, and a Celebration of Life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


