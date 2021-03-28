Two Injured in Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-80 in Brookville Borough

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator and his passenger were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough.

According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, on I-80 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia, operated by 34-year-old Nusrattilo Artikov, of Toledo, Ohio, was traveling eastbound near Exit 78 when the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway. The vehicle subsequently traveled off the roadway into the median before coming to a final rest in a ditch.

Both Artikov and his passenger, 42-year-old Mansur Tokhirov, of Toledo, Ohio, suffered injuries of unknown severity.

Jefferson County EMS transported Artikov to Penn Highlands. He was using a seat belt.

Tokhirov was transported to UPMC Presbyterian by Jefferson County EMS. He was not using a seat belt.

Artikov was charged with a traffic violation.

