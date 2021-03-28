State Police Investigating Theft of $10K in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of $10,000.00 in Madison Township.

According to police, the theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 at a residence on McNaughton Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 39-year-old Rimersburg woman.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, March 26, 2021.

