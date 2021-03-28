Say What?!: Boat Blocks Lanes of Florida Highway for Several Hours

CRESTVIEW, Fl. – Authorities in Florida said lanes of traffic on a busy highway were blocked for several hours when a 40-foot boat fell off a trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boat fell from a trailer on Interstate 10 in Crestview, near mile marker 56, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.